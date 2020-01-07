Bay Country Chorus Offers Free, Six-Week Singing Class

The Bay Country Chorus invites men who like to sing — in the car or shower or who have sung in a school chorus — to a free, six-week series of singing classes starting Feb. 3.

“Give us six Monday evenings,” said Director Roni Gapetz, “and we’ll have you enjoying group singing.”

The course, called “Ready, Set, Sing!” is taught by Ms. Gapetz. Beginning and experienced singers are welcome, and the course and all learning materials are free. Advance registration is recommended.

The next series of “Ready, Set, Sing!” classes will take place on Monday evenings from Feb. 3 to March 9 starting at 7 pm at Brookletts Place Talbot Senior Center, 400 Brookletts Ave., Easton.

The course will teach how to sing richly and resonantly and produce ear-pleasing harmony.

She holds a bachelors degree in music from Bethany College and a masters degree in education from Salisbury University. She is a certified director through Sweet Adelines International.

The chorus has brought a cappella music to Mid-Shore senior centers, baseball stadiums, corporate events, and private parties since 1995. It performed before about 3,400 people in 19 Mid- and Lower Shore events in 2019.

The chorus is a chapter of the 20,000-member Barbershop Harmony Society. Rehearsals are held Mondays at 7 pm at Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center, and new singers are always welcome.

New songs being added to the chorus’ repertoire include barbershop arrangements of “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood and “The Longest Time” by Billy Joel.

Registrations are being accepted now. To register, visit www.baycountrychorus.com or email jim@baycountrychorus.com or call Jim Ritch at (443) 944-7430.

Ms. Gapetz assumed the directorship of the Bay Country Chorus in 2015.