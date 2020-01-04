The Chester River Chorale 21st Season Continues

The Chester River Chorale invites all who love to sing to join us for our spring season as we begin rehearsals in Heron Point’s Wesley Hall at 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, for our April spring concert.

We welcome all adult voices to join with our ninety-plus members—ranging in age from 18 to over 80—to wrap up our 21st consecutive season as the Upper Shore’s premier chorus. No audition required. Dues are $50 with students free. The dues help pay for the music we provide.

Artistic Director Doug Cox has put together a spring program titled Mystic Fire: Music in Words—Words in Music that promises to be great fun to sing, and will be a headline event in the 2020 Kent County Poetry Festival, April 24-26.

“The program title refers to the creative process in composing music for voice, and in particular, its inseparable relationship with poetry,” Cox said, adding, “The words of the poet are inspiration for the composer’s music.”

Rehearsals will be every Monday evening at Heron Point.

Chorale members are amateur singers drawn mainly from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by the Kent County Arts Council and by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

The CRC’s mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information, visit www.chesterriverchorale.org or call 410–928-5566.