Change in Location for Chestertown Tax-Aide Program

The AARP Tax-Aide Program, which prepared federal and State income tax returns at no charge for more than 450 Chestertown-area residents in 2019, announced today that it is moving one of its locations for the upcoming tax year.

Instead of working in the Kent County Public Library on Thursdays, Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare taxpayers’ returns at the Kent County Community Center, 11041 Worton Road in Worton.

This free service will be offered every Thursday between 9 am and 3 pm, beginning on February 6, through April 9.

There will be no change to free tax preparation at the Amy Lynn Ferris Senior Center, 200 Schauber Road, Chestertown, on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Service there will begin on February 1 and run through April 11.

To reserve a date and time to have your taxes prepared at either the Community Center or the Senior Center, call the Senior Center on (410) 778-2564 on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays, beginning on January 15, 2020.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. AARP’s IRS-certified volunteers help taxpayers and their families find all of the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned and file their returns electronically.

In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. Taxpayers do not need to be members of AARP or retirees to use Tax-Aide.

Questions can be directed to John Vail on (410) 778-1470 or at vailjohn48@gmail.com.