Spy Chat: Seeking Brotherhood in Honor of Fred and Lesley Israel

The word and meaning of “brotherhood” could be considered a possible victim in a worldwide culture war these days. Connected to such terrorist organizations as the Muslim Brotherhood or the historical corruption of Jimmy Hoffa’s International Brotherhood of Teamsters, it is hard to remember that the term historically is linked to divine love for humankind.

That was one of the primary reasons that the leaders of Temple B’nai Israel in Easton wanted to rescue its true meaning as a way to honor the Eastern Shore’s Fred and Lesley Israel and their lifelong commitment to seeking brotherhood among the great faiths of the world.

To accomplish this goal, B’nai Israel hosted a forum a few weeks ago on the subject. This interreligious gathering, organized by Temple board member Barry Koh, Rabbi Peter Hyman, and Washington College professor Joseph Prud’ homme, was a timely reminder during this holiday season of how significant progress has been made in uniting the world’s religions through the spiritual lens of brotherhood.

The Spy sat down two weeks ago with all three leaders to understand more of the meaning and power that comes with brotherhood and how it may be a key element in bringing a conflicted world together.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Temple B’nai Israel please go here.