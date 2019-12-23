Maryland Court Offices will be Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

All courts, court offices, and administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and Wednesday, December 25, 2019. This includes the Court of Appeals of Maryland, the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland, the Circuit Courts for Baltimore City and the counties, the District Court of Maryland, the Orphans’ Courts, the offices of the Clerks of Court, the Administrative Office of the Courts, and the Judicial Units.
Individuals with cases scheduled on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, will receive a notice from the court regarding their new court date. To view the Maryland Judiciary’s directory of courts, go to https://www.mdcourts.gov/
Normal operating hours will resume on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Don’t miss the latest! You can subscribe to The Chestertown Spy‘s free Daily Intelligence Report here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.