Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Mainstay December 31

Join your friends at The Mainstay for the very popular New Year’s Eve Potluck Tuesday December 31! Bring a covered dish to share with the group and ring in the new year with your friends and neighbors. This is a FREE EVENT. Information is available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

