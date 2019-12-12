Massoni Minutes: Massoni Art for the Holdiays

As part of the Spy’s ongoing efforts to maximize the use of multimedia, we have been asking our art organization partners to experiment with video to share news of exhibitions coming up or taking place now.

RiverArts in Chestertown has been the first to use this option with several short minute takes on what’s happening in a given month. Now MassoniArt has joined this special club with owner Carla Massoni this month talking about her holiday exhibition.

This video is approximately three minutes in length