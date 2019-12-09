Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble’s Winter Concert December 15

“Let It Snow!” is the theme of the Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble’s 2019 winter concert on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Music Director Charles Thai will conduct this free band concert at 4 p.m. in Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets, Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.

In keeping with the theme of this concert, snow and ice are the inspiration for several pieces. “Winter Rhapsody” by Ralph Ford, “With Every Winter’s Breath” by Randall D. Standridge, and “On a Snowy Winter’s Eve” by David Shaffer express different nuances of the winter season, while “Snow Day Celebration” by Alan Stein captures the feeling of any young student who hears those magic words. “Into the Arctic” by Brian Balmages paints a musical picture of perpetual winter.

The concert will also offer music of the holiday season. Arranger John Moss gives Meredith Willson’s Christmas standard “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” a new setting. “Three Holiday Scenes” by Timothy Johnson conjures up images of tree trimming, snowfall, and caroling. “Hanukkah Highlights” is an arrangement by Chris Sharp of music for the Festival of Lights. A Jay Dawson arrangement of “Jingle Bells” provides a new twist on another Christmas standard, and “The Polar Express” is an arrangement by Jerry Brubaker of music from the 2004 film of the same name.

Audience members are invited to join band members in the parish hall for post-concert refreshments and conversation.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition or fee.

Weekly rehearsals for the band’s March 15 concert begin on Monday, January 6, a good time for new members to join. Rehearsals start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room (no. 116) in Gibson Center for the Arts.

For further information, call 410-778-2829, send a message to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or go to https://www.facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble/. The ensemble is supported by community donations and the Kent County Arts Council.