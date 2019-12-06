Annual “Feast of Love” Christmas Dinner Returns Serving All Holiday Cheer

The community is once again invited to the annual “Feast of Love” dinner at First United Methodist Church on Christmas afternoon at 1pm. Welcome to any and all that wish to feel the warmth of the season and the best sense of our community.

First organized in 1984, the folks at First Methodist and a score of neighbors from throughout the County, have, for more than three decades, opened their doors and hearts on to provide nourishment for body and soul. Assuring that on a day of celebration, no-one need feel alone. It has become a special tradition both for those that come to the meal and for the volunteers to enjoy the fellowship of their neighbors and friends.

The bountiful holiday spread includes roast turkey, vegetables with all the trimmings as well as pies and desserts, even a special birthday cake to make the celebration complete. The only charge for the fine fare is to come prepared to share a festive spirit with friends old and new. Singing and cheer abound, as is an genuine opportunity to witness that Chestertown isn’t merely a small town but actually really one large family.

Reservations are not required, but anyone interested in coming please call (410)778-2977, so that we may know how many to expect. (Additionally, if you know anyone that needs to be personally invited or picked up, we can try to make transportation available for them with advance notice.) The church is located at High & Mill Street in downtown Chestertown and the entrance for the dinner is on the Mill Street side of the church.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call 410-778-2977, email feastoflovedinner@gmail.com or sign up at www.perfectpotluck.com, and sign in with the hostname: “arrowood” and log in: “1225”.