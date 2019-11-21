The Chestertown Spy

RiverArts Moments: Time for the Holiday Show

The Annual RiverArts Holiday Show features gifts for every pocketbook. These unique gifts created by our members include everything from children’s clothing to jewelry, fashion accessories, home decor, stocking stuffers, holiday cards and ornaments, paintings and more.

Dates: November 21 – December 29, 2019
Preview Party: November 21 2019
Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300
Chestertownrverarts.org

