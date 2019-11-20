Harris Votes Against Women Veterans

1st District of Maryland Representative, Andy Harris, recently was one of 11 members of Congress to vote against House Bill H.R. 3224. This bill would increase women veterans’ access to Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care, such as the availability of gender-specific primary care services, PTSD counseling, expanded healthcare for newborns, and more.

The vote was 399 YEA and 11 NAYS. Harris voted NAY. Happy Veterans Day, Ladies.

This vote is way too extremist for me and does not represent the way I think we should be treating our Veterans. I bet I am not alone. Perhaps it’s time we considered another Republican or Democrat to represent our interests.

For more information on this Bill visit: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/3224

Chris Koch

Easton