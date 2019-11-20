The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Point of View / Letters to Editor / Harris Votes Against Women Veterans

Harris Votes Against Women Veterans

by Leave a Comment

Share

1st District of Maryland Representative, Andy Harris, recently was one of 11 members of Congress to vote against House Bill H.R. 3224. This bill would increase women veterans’ access to Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care, such as the availability of gender-specific primary care services, PTSD counseling, expanded healthcare for newborns, and more.

The vote was 399 YEA and 11 NAYS. Harris voted NAY. Happy Veterans Day, Ladies.

This vote is way too extremist for me and does not represent the way I think we should be treating our Veterans. I bet I am not alone. Perhaps it’s time we considered another Republican or Democrat to represent our interests.

For more information on this Bill visit: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/3224

Chris Koch
Easton

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.