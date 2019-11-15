Remembering Charles E. Bessix, Jr.

Charles E. Bessix, Jr, ‘Chuck’, 51 of Galena, Md., passed away on November 8, 2019 at home. Chuck was born on July 25, 1968, son of the late Charles E. Bessix, Sr. and Earnestine Briscoe Gillis.

He was raised in the Kenton area and was a 1986 graduate of Smyrna High School. In 1987 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Wisconsin during Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1991 and began his career in landscaping.

He also enjoyed working on cars.Chuck is survived by his sons, Lamar Bessix of Kansas and Justin Stevens of California; a brother, Ronald Gillis, Jr. of Newark, De.; his sisters, Shawnetta Brown of New Castle, De., Shauntay Gillis of Smyrna, De., Donna Hopkins of Wilmington, De., Sonya Taylor of Lake City, Fl. and Angela Kennedy of Newark, De. and 2 granddaughters.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 11 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will be held privately by family in the Chapel at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, De.