Tidewater Singers to Present “An A Cappella Christmas 2019”

The Tidewater Singers will present an a cappella concert spanning early music by Giovanni Gabrieli and Jan Sweelink through contemporary favorite, Ola Gjeilo plus perennial chestnuts (and surprises) on December 13 at 7:30 pm at Trinity Cathedral in Easton; on Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 pm at Christ Church in St. Michaels; and on Sunday, December 15 at 4:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge.

Under the direction of William Thomas, the Tidewater Singers is a choral ensemble based in Talbot County that is renowned for its a cappella performances. The group was founded in 2001 with the goal of bringing varied and exciting quality music to the Eastern Shore.

Commenting on the concert, Thomas said, “the salve of a cappella music is always medicinal to the soul, but at Christmas time it seems to have an even greater effect on us. Audiences continuously tell us how much they enjoy and value our a cappella singing.”

Now in his twelfth season as artistic director of the Tidewater Singers, Thomas is organist/choir director at Christ Church in St. Michaels and is associate professor of music at Chesapeake College. In April 2020, Tidewater Singers and Chesapeake College are collaborating on a performance of Craig Johnson’s, “Considering Matthew Shepard.”

Advance tickets for the Easton and St. Michaels performances may be purchased online at www.tidewatersingers.org and at Cracker Jacks in Easton, or leave a message for Tidewater Singers at 1-888-752-0023 or tidewatersingers@gmail.com. Information and tickets for the Cambridge performance are available at 410-228-3161.

The Tidewater Singers gratefully acknowledges the funding it has received from the Talbot County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.