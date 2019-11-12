Celebrate the Holidays with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony, the Delmarva peninsula’s only professional orchestra, continues its 22nd season with two exciting programs dedicated to the Holiday Season.

On December 6 in Easton, MD, December 7 in Lewes, DE, and December 8 in Ocean City, MD, the MSO will present its annual Holiday Joy Concert. While performing seasonal favorites that pay tribute to the great Pops Orchestras of America, the MSO will feature international opera star, Kevin Short. As a soloist, Short has performed with many of the country’s top orchestras and opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington Opera, Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, and National Symphony.

Short will be joined by rising stars and students from the University of Maryland’s Opera Studio, Ester Atkinson, Mezzo Soprano; Michael Butler, Tenor; and Erica Ferguson, Soprano. The concert will feature something for everyone, from Classical to Jazz and Popular music.

On December 31 in Easton, MD the MSO will present their annual New Year’s Eve Concert. The concert will feature the incredibly talented and versatile Soprano, Rochelle Bard. She will be joined by two soloists from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Principal Trumpeter Andrew Balio and Principal 2nd Violinist Qing Li.

According to Maestro Julien Benichou, “This year’s season includes an incredible mix of new music, iconic masterworks and amazing soloists. Like every season, the MSO continues to break new ground and introduce new repertoire. We can’t wait to share our 22nd season with our patrons!”

Additional information about these concerts and the rest of the MSO’s 2019-2020 season are available online at midatlanticsymphony.org or by calling 888-846-8600.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, Sussex County, Delaware, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc, Delmarva Public Radio, What’s Up Media and Coastal Style Magazine.

Holiday Joy: A Salute to the Great Pops Orchestras

Friday, December 6, 7:00PM – Avalon Theater, Easton, MD

Saturday, December 7, 7:00PM – Cape Henlopen, Lewes, DE

Sunday, December 8, 3:00PM – Ocean City Convention Center, Ocean City, MD

Guest Artists: Kevin Short, Bass Baritone & Students from the University of Maryland Opera Studio

Ticket Link: midatlanticsymphony.org/holiday-joy-2019-concerts

A Toast to the New Year!

Tuesday, December 31 7:00 p.m. Christ Church, Easton, MD

Guest Artists: Rochelle Bard, Soprano; Andrew Balio, Trumpet; and Qing Li, Violin.

Ticket Link: midatlanticsymphony.org/december-2019-new-year-concert

About the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is a professional orchestra that exists to offer citizens of the Mid-Atlantic Region opportunities for musical entertainment and enjoyment, the development of the musical arts, the promotion, development and operation of musical enterprises in the performing arts, particularly through symphonic programs and choral activities; and to engage in enterprises directed at discovering and fostering musical talents, and to promote musical activities and programs for the cultural and educational benefit of the public.