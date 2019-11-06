Remembering Mary E. Brooks

Mary E. Brooks, 92 of Still Pond Neck, Md. passed away on October 31, 2019 in Season’s Hospice at Christiana Hospital.

Mrs. Brooks was born on November 2, 1926, daughter of the late Norris and Virgie Brown Wilson. She was a lifetime resident of Kent County where she was a graduate of Garnett High School. She began her career with Vita Foods as an inspector and after it closed in 1973 she went to work in the cafeteria at Kent County High School, retiring after many years of service. Mrs. Brooks was a life member of Union United Methodist Church, Coleman, where she was President of the PPR, a head usher and helped with the kitchen and church functions.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Brooks; brothers, Webster Brown, Albert, Roger and Perry Wilson; sisters, Helen Gaines and Birdie Roberts and a god son, Terry Fenwick.

Mrs. Books is survived by her nephew whom she raised William ‘Bill’ Roberts (Brenda); nieces Yvonne Fenwick and Peggy Brown; a nephew Charles Dorsey; granddaughter Kia Roberts; great grandson Caden Davenport and god children Chantel Collins and Michael Gilbert.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8 from 9 to 11 am in Union United Methodist Church, 13223 Wyble Rd., Coleman, Md. where funeral service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery. Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.