Call for Artists: Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor 2020 Juried Art Show

Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md., will sponsor its 21st annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in February and March 2020. The theme of the show—Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. The Leon Andrus Awards, named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, will be given for first and second places.

The show is open to original two- and three-dimensional fine arts in all mediums, including outdoor sculpture and installations. It will be juried by Heather Harvey, Associate Professor and Chair, Art and Art History Department, and Studio Art Coordinator at Washington College in Chestertown, Md. Harvey creates site-specific installations and objects that straddle traditional boundaries between painting, drawing and sculpture. She is interested in hidden infrastructures and invisible ordering mechanisms—things like gravity, quantum physics and radio waves, but also the human body, memory and contradictory emotions like aversion and affection. Her work is suggestive of mental and emotional landscapes and internal unfolding thought processes. Harvey has exhibited widely and has received awards from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Sustainable Arts Foundation, among others. Her art criticism has been published in Art Papers, Sculpture Magazine and NYArts.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 20, 2019. Digital images of up to three pieces of art by each artist should be sent to art@adkinsarboretum.org. Submissions should include title, medium, dimensions (maximum of 6 feet in any direction, excluding outdoor sculpture) and artist’s name, address and phone number. Works should reflect or interpret broadly the show’s theme of wild nature and landscapes of the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain region.

Artists whose work is selected will be contacted by Jan. 15 to submit the original work ready to hang by Feb. 1. The exhibit will run from Feb. 5 to March 29, 2020, with a reception on Sat., Feb. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. There is no entry fee, but artists are responsible for all shipping expenses. Selected artists may be considered for future exhibits at the Arboretum.

For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org, call 410-634-2847, ext. 0 or send e-mail to info@adkinsarboretum.org.

The 2020 Juried Art Show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series of work on natural themes by regional artists.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.