Remembering Mary Ann Taylor

Mary Ann Holden Taylor of Chestertown, MD, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home. She was 79.

Born on June 1, 1940 in Millington, Md., she was the daughter of the late Wilford Thomas and Bertha Dora Taylor Holden. She was married to Edward Ellis Mann, who predeceased her in 1960. She later remarried to Charles F. Taylor on May 4, 1962. They were married for 37 years. Mrs. Taylor worked with Rock Hall Shirt Factory and the tomato cannery. She spent the bulk of her career as a school bus driver for Kent County Public Schools, until her retirement in 2010.

Mrs. Taylor loved crossword puzzles, reading, cooking, gardening and playing games. She was a very giving person and loved her family above all.

She is survived by her sons, James F. Taylor of Chestertown, Md. and Johnny C. Taylor of Chestertown, Md.; a sister, Betty Thompson of Sudlersville, Md.; a granddaughter, Courtney Miller and her husband Tyran of Worton, Md.; two great grandchildren, Jayden and Noah Miller and a special niece, Beth Bantom and her husband Bill and their children Billy and Samantha.

Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md., where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (11-12). Interment will be in Church Hill Cemetery, following the service.