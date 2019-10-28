Big Crowd, Louisiana Shrimp Boil, and Canjun Dance Party at Silver Hill Farm for Sumner Hall

The rain moved on, sun broke through Sunday afternoon and a little year-end heat and humidity arrived to create a certain bayou atmosphere for the second annual Louisiana Shrimp Boil and fais do do to support Sumner Hall at Silver Hill Farm in Quaker Neck. Bob and Gayle Ingersoll hosted the event that featured Phil Dutton and the Alligators, a band known for its broad variety of Louisiana and New Orleans style music.

Germaine Lanaux of Germaine’s Carryout provided the Louisiana Shrimp Boil. Enrique and Felipe Pallares of Casa Carmen Winery provided wine and paella. Lewes Market provided beer and soft drinks.

