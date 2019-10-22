The Chestertown Spy

Golfers raise $45,010 at Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Tournament

 Golfers hit the greens during Benedictine’s Charity Golf Tournament at Talbot Country Club, Oct. 18. Left to right: Benedictine Board of Trustees President, Charley Mills, Paul Pantano, and Benedictine Board of Directors President, Tom Collamore.

Over 60 golfers participated in Benedictine’s annual Charity Golf Tournament held on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Talbot Country Club in Easton, Md., raising $45,010 in support of Benedictine’s mission to help children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their greatest potential. Funds raised directly support the organization’s programs and services that provide community-based learning opportunities for over 150 adults as well as on-campus functional academics for the School’s 60 students.

“For over 30 years this event has helped to raise more than $1 million dollars and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support of the players, sponsors, and the friends of Benedictine who come out to play year-after-year,” said Foundation Director, Barry Smale.

The tournament was co-chaired by Tom Collamore, President of the Board of Directors and Larry Hoffman, past President of the Board.

Players took home goodie bags that included a custom golf hat made by Benedictine’s graphics department, the organizations on-campus print and embroidery shop that provides vocational training for people with disabilities, thanks in part to the events presenting sponsor, PNC Bank. Support from various community partners included: Insurance Solutions, Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Tri Gas & Oil, J.M. Mullen

Electrical Services, Inc., PK Law, American Legion Caroline Post 29, and Harris Crab house that donated a bushel of crabs for a crab-feast raffle.

The day on the greens ended with a reception at the venue’s outdoor patio which included drinks and a seafood spread followed by dinner in the River Room prepared by Executive Chef, David Hayes. Taking home the winner’s cup was the foursome: Matthew Bradley, Matt McDougal, Dave Mummert, and Wes Sims.

