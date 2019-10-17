Chestertown Rotary Club Announces 2019 Soup & Sip to Benefit KCPS Technology Programs

The Chestertown Rotary Club is hosting its third annual “Soup & Sip” event at The Kitchen at The Imperial at 208 High Street in Chestertown, October 26th from Noon to 3:00pm. The proceeds of this year’s event will benefit the Kent County Maker’s Space Technology Program.

The Soup & Sip gathering features local eateries and wineries offering samplings of their signature crab soup recipes for cream of crab or vegetable crab soups in addition to a variety of fine wines. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy the many offerings and vote for their favorites. The cost is $25.00 for 10 tasting tickets and 1 raffle ticket for our special wine gift basket and more may be purchased at the door.

Participating Restaurants include The Kitchen at The Imperial, Germaine’s, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Chester River Yacht & Country Club, The Fish Whistle at the Granary, Blue Bird Tavern, Uncle Charlie’s Bistro, Barbara’s on the Bay and Osprey Point Restaurant. Local wineries will include Rivers to Canal Wineries, featuring Crow Vineyard & Winery, Broken Spoke, and Chateau BuDe-Bohemia Manor.

“This event provides an opportunity to share a special afternoon with friends in the elegant outdoor atmosphere at the Carriage House, behind the Kitchen at The Imperial, in Chestertown,” remarked Chestertown Rotary President Brian Moore. “It is an excellent way to get acquainted with some of the best food and drink offered by local businesses while helping Kent County public school students continue to prepare for the technological needs of tomorrow. The Chestertown Rotary club is a huge supporter of education and educational causes, and we are happy once again to be presenting this popular event to raise funds for the technology program.”

The event is sponsored The Chestertown Spy, Eastman, Angelica Nurseries, Think Big, Lerner Family, WCTR Radio, Delmarva Power, The Kent County News, Price Rentals & Events, and Choptank Electric Cooperative. The Soup & Sip committee includes Harry Hanson, Jamie Williams, Frank St. Amour, Brian Moore and Wayne Diamond.

“The Kent County Public Schools Maker Space is tasked with providing a safe and positive community in which students can explore their personal interests and learn from those around them. They are encouraged to approach complex tasks in unique and innovative ways, while disseminating their knowledge and findings with those around them,” remarked William Poore, Supervisor of Technology at Kent County Public Schools. “With donations from the Soup and Sip event, KCPS will be able to provide students with new equipment which further expands their ability to ‘Make’. Every donation helps to open a door into what is possible within our space and allows students to interact with technologies in ways they never have before!”