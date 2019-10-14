Remembering Tony Monzo

Family and Friends are remembering Anthony “Tony” A. Monzo, 58, of Massey, Md. who passed away on October 11, 2019, at his home.

Tony was born on May 30, 1961, in Glendale, Cal., son of Anthony D. Monzo and Judith Ann Sheppard. In 1973 his mother remarried and they moved to the White House Farm in Massey.

Tony graduated from Kent County High School in 1980.

Tony’s artist eye and unique decorative sense for Christmas and his mailboxes at the end of Busted Knuckle Drive made him easily recognizable. Tony opened his business, Tony’s Custom Auto Body in Massey, in 1982. He celebrated 35 years of operations in 2017.