Remembering Tony Monzo

Family and Friends are remembering Anthony “Tony” A. Monzo, 58, of Massey, Md. who passed away on October 11, 2019, at his home.
Tony was born on May 30, 1961, in Glendale, Cal., son of Anthony D. Monzo and Judith Ann Sheppard. In 1973 his mother remarried and they moved to the White House Farm in Massey.
Tony graduated from Kent County High School in 1980.
Tony’s artist eye and unique decorative sense for Christmas and his mailboxes at the end of Busted Knuckle Drive made him easily recognizable. Tony opened his business, Tony’s Custom Auto Body in Massey, in 1982. He celebrated 35 years of operations in 2017.
He also was a collector of Electric Pole Insulators and traveled widely to trade shows.
Tony was a member of the Chestertown Baptist Church.
Tony is survived by his mother and step-dad Judy and Randall Stafford of Galena, his father and stepmom, Anthony D. and Sandra Monzo of Arizona; brothers, Michael C. Monzo (Debbie) of Bridgeville, Del. a
nd Sean T. Stafford (Tracy) of Denton, Md.; uncles, Fred, David and Jim Sheppard, Edmond, Alvin, Arthur, Ben and David Stafford; aunts Lucille Monzo and Eva Taylor; a nephew Michael Monzo, Jr.; nieces, Erica and Melissa Stafford; great-niece Peyton Monzo and many friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md., where a funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be offered to Chestertown Baptist Church, 401 Morgnec Rd. Chestertown, MD. 21620.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.