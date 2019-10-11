The Hedgelawn Classical Series Presents Duo Sorolla October 20

The Mainstay welcomes internationally acclaimed musicians Ismar Gomes (cello) and Wan-Chi Su (piano) as Duo Sorolla Sunday October 20 at 8pm. Tickets are $15 online, by phone reservation or at the door.Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

The Hedgelawn Classical Series presents some of the best classical artists in the Mid-Atlantic area in an informal, friendly, and up-close setting.

After meeting in graduate school at the Peabody Conservatory, Mr. Gomes and Ms. Su began a collaborative relationship that evolved into Duo Sorolla, which celebrates its tenth season this year. Throughout their career together, they have performed dozens of recitals on important series throughout the USA, often collaborating with other renowned musicians. The Duo has performed a wide range of music including most of the standard repertoire for cello and piano, as well as lesser known music. Over the past several seasons, Duo Sorolla has commissioned and premiered works from William Weigel and Aaron Malone. Apart from these special projects, they have also championed the works of Lera Auerbach, George Walker, and Aaron Jay Kernis, and are keen to work with and promote the works of other living composers. Mr. Gomes and Ms. Su studied much of the duo repertoire under the tutelage of Colin Carr, Tom Sauer, Michael Kannen and other distinguished artists.The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

