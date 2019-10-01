Remember Lee Shaw Beck

Lee Shaw Beck, 60 of Chestertown, MD passed away on September 24, 2019 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD surrounded by her loving family.

Lee was born on March 3, 1959, daughter of Ralph G. and Virginia Kendall Shaw. She was raised in Galena and was a 1977 graduate of Kent County High School. In 1979 she married Larry Beck and began their new life together. Lee’s career began as a legal secretary with Dean Burt for 16 years. For the next 16 years she worked for Kent & Queen Anne’s Hospital. While working at the local hospital she put herself through college to become a medical coder and was currently working as a medical coder for Sovah Health Systems. She also was a certified ICD-10 medical code trainer.

Lee was active in her church, with Bible study and served on committees at First Baptist/Grace Community Church, Chestertown. She was a past member of the Kent County Human Relations Commission and while her son was in school active with the PTA and Band Boosters. Lee loved spending time with her family.

Lee is survived by her husband of 40 years Larry B. Beck; son Christopher Beck of Manchester, MD; daughter-in-law Crystal; her parents, Ralph and Virginia Shaw; her brothers, Mark Shaw, Sr. (Barbara) and David Shaw (Lisa); sister, Donna Miller (Jerry) all of Galena and grandchildren Eli, Maeve and Wyatt Beck.

Lee was a sweet, loving soul. She was a prayer warrior. Lee took everything to God. She was a loving and dedicated wife, a fierce and protective mother, and the best playmate her grandchildren will ever have. Lee known to her grandkids as “Woman”, short for grandwoman.

Funeral service will be held on October 5 at 11 am at Grace Community Church, 400 Morgnec Road Chestertown MD where friends may call from 10 to 11 am. Burial will be held privately in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the American Heart Association 217 E. Redwood St., Suite 1100, Baltimore, MD 21202, American Cancer Society, 92 Read’s Way, New Castle, DE 19720 or https://www.gofundme.com/f/1r6buk08io to help with medical expenses.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.