Unitarian Universalists: Rev. John Wright “I Will Not Refuse To Do The Something That I Can Do About Gun Violence”

On Sunday, September 29, at 10 a.m., Rev. John Wright will deliver a sermon titled “I Will Not Refuse To Do The Something That I Can Do About Gun Violence” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown.

Unitarian Universalists are a positive people. Our Principles focus on hope and possibility. But hope and possibility must start from a deep realization that there is much pain and suffering in our communities. We must feel it in our very souls. Our hearts must break every time we hear of another gun-related death.

On average, 310 people are shot in the US every day — over 130,000 per year! This epidemic of gun violence will not go away by ignoring it. The temptation to “put our heads in the sand” is great. But it is our task, as Unitarian Universalists, to help find ways to heal the world. And if our faith is to mean anything, we cannot — we must not — refuse to do the something that we can do.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are welcome.

Questions? Please call 410-778-3440 for more information.