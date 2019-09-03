Preventing Losses in Translation: ChesMRC’s Lorelly Solano on Cultural Competence

“Much is lost in translation and added in assumption.”

― Rasheed Ogunlaru

There doesn’t seem to be a lack of examples in failures of translation. From world leaders misinterpreting the intentions of foes to a major theme in countless Hollywood movies, we are reminded almost every day of the dangers that come with these important missed signals.

But nothing personalizes these human events more than when that failure happens at the most simple of exchanges. The need to understand a drug prescription, open a bank account, or communicate with first responders in moments of emergency is well understood, but yet for a good number of new residents on the Eastern Shore, these moments present unique challenges.

The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center decided to start filling in this important gap in the training of interpreters in dozens of Mid-Shore businesses two years ago. Under the coordination of Dr. Lorelly Solano, almost 1,000 professionals have participated in a program designed to create new bridges of understanding and support for those in need of bilingual services in the community.

The Spy sat down with Lorelly at the Spy Studio last week to talk about the Language and Cultural Competence Program and the impact it already has had in the region.

This video is approximately 5 minutes in length. For more information about Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and Language and Cultural Competence Program, please go here.