Kent School Employees Prepare for 2019-2020 Academic Year

Wednesday, August 28 was a day for Kent School employees to reunite as a team, prepare for the new school year and reaffirm commitments to student-centered teaching and learning. The Kent School employee group did that in conjunction with Echo Hill Outdoor School aboard the Buyboat, Annie D. and the skipjack, Ellsworth. In the midst of prepping classrooms, back-to-school meetings and campus improvements, employees took the day to be on the Chester River, the School’s backyard, to reflect on the importance of our nationally recognized Chesapeake Bay Studies curriculum, cross curricular instruction and research-informed teaching.

The experience mirrored a day-long field trip that Kent School seventh grade students will take in a few short weeks. Nancy Mugele, Head of School said, “Having the opportunity to get the perspective that our students get when they are on field learning trips, not only reaffirms the significance of our Bay Studies curriculum, it shines a spotlight on one of the many things that set Kent School apart from any other Preschool through Grade 8 school in our region.” Mugele continued, “Our location on the bank of the Chester River and the relationships we have developed with local and regional resources like Echo Hill Outdoor School, bring learning to life for our students. I am proud that we can offer multiple field learning experiences for students at every grade level. Our trip on Wednesday also serves as reminder to all of us as life-long learners that we, too should participate in field learning with our students.”

Teachers at Kent School are guided by the latest mind, brain and education science to ensure students have the best opportunities for academic success. Experiential learning is an impactful tool that reinforces classroom learning at every level and across all subject areas. Those field experiences combined with Kent School’s commitment to cross curricular instruction create a unique learning environment that supports a child’s love of learning. Mugele continued, “When a child can express understanding of history or science through an inspiring art or music project, we celebrate that deeper learning. I am inspired by our teachers and students and teachers every day and am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead Kent School as we soar into the 2019-2020 academic year.”

For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org. Kent School, located in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving children from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.