The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Habitat / Garden Notes / Dining With Flowers Exhibit at Kent Island Library September 13

Dining With Flowers Exhibit at Kent Island Library September 13

by Leave a Comment

Share

Learn how to accent a table for two or a table for four or even a buffet table at the Dining With Flowers exhibit on September 13, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 4:30 PM at the Kent Island Library. The event is sponsored by the Kent Island Garden Club. Admission is free.

Mixed hydrangeas flower centerpiece in decorative vase.

Learn how to show off your china and glassware simply by factoring in overall eye appeal, coordination of table components, and focal points.  Experienced gardeners and designers will offer displays that will suggest to hostesses ideas for floral centerpieces, interesting table settings, and serving piece placement.

The Kent Island Garden Club, now in its 41st year, is comprised of members who enjoy gardening, learning about native plants, and preserving the environment. The group meets monthly at various Kent Island locations. The group maintains gardens at some Kent Island properties, including the Cray House, the Kirwan House, and the Kent Island Library. They are also a prime contributor to the Wreaths Across America that takes place in December.

For further information contact dbonner@verizon.net

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.