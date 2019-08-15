Enneagram: A Tool to Understand Yourself and Others at KCPL

Feeling confused or conflicted? Struggling to connect with people in your life? The Enneagram of Personality is a tool that can help you become more self-aware and mindful so you can develop a better relationship with yourself and others.
On Wednesday, August 21st, Sarah Gifford will present an introduction to Enneagram, including a quick sorting test to determine your personality type and information about how to develop stress-reduction techniques that best suit your type.
Space is limited and registration required for this FREE workshop.
Wednesday, August 21 | 6pm
Kent County Public Library | Chestertown
For more information or to register for this program, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.
Sarah Gifford, MA, is a graduate of Eastern University, St. Davids, PA with a master’s degree in Community and Clinical Counseling. She believes Enneagram can help deepen our logical understanding of personal motivations and reactions to people, situations, and relationships.
