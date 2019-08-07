RiverArts Curator Chuck Engstrom discusses Judged Photography and Wood

by

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Woodworking artists were invited to enter their original creations in wood – made by carving, turning or any other woodworking technique. The goal was to display a wide variety of articles and styles representing the best in woodworking craftsmanship and design.

The beauty of these wood objects was enhanced by a concurrent Photography Exhibit which also emphasizes beauty in shape, line, and space.

Photographers were asked to show the individual passions that make them put camera to eye and submit photographs that ignited a passion, not to make the viewer speculate why you took the photograph but to spark a connection between the captured image and the viewer. The something that goes beyond, “I was there,” and inspires us to share what we saw through the image.

Curated by Michael Wootton (Photography) and Chuck Engstrom (Wood).

Curator & Artists’ Talk

Thursday, August 8 @ 5:30PM Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300 Chestertownrverarts.org