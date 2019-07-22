A Eastern Shore Special Moment: St. Michaels’ Harold Baines Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

St. Michaels’ very own Harold Baines took to the stage last weekend to a crowd of close to 50,000 in Cooperstown, New York. At the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Baines joined a very special membership of baseball’s greatest players. T
he Former White Sox superstar was noticeably moved by the honor as he finished his remarks by saying, “Somehow I acquired a reputation for not saying much. I’m not sure why,” he deadpanned at the start. “From teachers to coaches who showed me kindness and discipline, I thank you all for what you’ve done for me. If I can leave you with one message, it’s to give back to your community. I stand here very humbled. It has taken time to sink in.”
Spy agent 5 (00 Unit) was there on assignment to catch some of the excitement as Talbot County locals joined the celebrity crowd to honor one of St. Michaels special leaders.
