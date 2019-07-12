A Tribute to Billie Holiday Featuring Karen Somerville July 20

by

A tribute to the quintessential voice of jazz, Billie Holiday, aka Lady Day, as celebrated by the Shore’s own Lady K, Karen Somerville Saturday July 20 at 8pm. Tickets $20 online and $25 by phone reservation/at the door.Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

Ms. Somerville originated the show Just Call Me Billie in 2008 and since then the evening has taken on a life of its own. Somerville’s vocal kinship with Holiday’s timeless sound delights and pleases audiences everywhere garnering praise and rave reviews. The show depicts Billie’s life story capturing her brilliance as well as the icon’s true blues. It’s an evening of passion comprised of a blend of anecdotes, poetry and songs composed by Holiday and those made popular by her renditions during the 1930 -1950s.

Join Somerville and her quartet in wearing black and white apparel to add a special sparkle as we delight to Billie’s life of song in what would be her 104th year. Joe Holt on piano, Tom Anthony on bass, Seth Kibel on sax and Mike McShane on drums.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall's old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting.

