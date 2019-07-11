Vinyl Revival: The Mainstay Summer Fundraiser July 13

by

Join us at The Mainstay for day of nonstop music on a great sound system Saturday July 1312 noon to 10pm. All tickets are $25 online or at the door.Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

The Eastern Shore’s best venue for live music is throwing the record party of the year! The Vinyl Revival is The Mainstay’s summer fundraising event. We’ll be spinning platters and raising money from noon until 10:00 p.m. As a special treat, the LPs will be played over an incredible sound system graciously provided by the Listening Room of Chestertown. The soundtrack of your life never sounded better! Bart’s Records Chestertown will be on hand all day for those looking to buy that elusive, vintage vinyl LP.

Starting at noon, each hour of the 10-hour event will highlight a specific style of music. Come for the whole day or stop by or a few hours to hear your most beloved genres.

To keep the party going and, as part of your entrance fee, “Barbecue Sal” will be providing ribs and side dishes at two serving times- 2 and 6 p.m. The Byrd Room will be selling all your favorites beverages.

The schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bluegrass, NewGrass

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Folk: Traditional, Celtic, Revival

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Jazz: New Orleans, Dixieland

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Classical: Symphonic, Chamber

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Big Band Vocalists

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Jazz: Latin

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Blues: Traditional, Electric

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Jazz: Bebop, Afro-Cuban

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Jazz: Swing

9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Anything Goes

Do you have a favorite cut that belongs to one of these categories? Would you like to hear it played on the best sound system around? Bring your vinyl LP along and, for a mere $20 donation, you can share its magic with the crowd! This extra is offered first come, first served.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

July 15 Joe Holt Welcomes Paul Midiri

July 20 “Just Call Me Billie” Featuring Karen Somerville

July 22 Joe Holt Welcomes Vaughan Bratcher and Dave Gladding

July 27 John Gorka returns to The Mainstay!

July 29 Joe Holt Welcomes Libby York

August 3 Bluegrass Supergroup Blue Highway!

August 5 Joe Holt welcomes Fred Hughes

August 9 Sue Matthews and the American Jazz Trio

August 12 Joe Holt welcomes Alex Lacquement

August 19 Joe Holt welcomes Pat Mercuri