Anchor & Plow Restaurant Opens in Rock Hall

Main Street Rock Hall and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association held a ribbon cutting on June 18 to celebrate the opening of the new Anchor & Plow Restaurant at 21325 Rock Hall Rd, Rock Hall. Pictured are owner Tyler Parsons (holding scissors) and family and friends, including the portrait of Tyler’s mother Peggy Parsons, who died in 2018.

Restaurant hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.