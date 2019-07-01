Anchor & Plow Restaurant Opens in Rock Hall

Main Street Rock Hall and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association held a ribbon cutting on June 18 to celebrate the opening of the new Anchor & Plow Restaurant at 21325 Rock Hall Rd, Rock Hall. Pictured are owner Tyler Parsons (holding scissors) and family and friends, including the portrait of Tyler’s mother Peggy Parsons, who died in 2018.
Restaurant hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sundays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.