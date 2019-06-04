Congressman Andy Harris Joins 57 GOP lawmakers to Vote Against Disaster Aid Bill

The Hill reported today that Congressman Andy Harris (MD-1) joined 57 other GOP lawmakers in voting against the $19 millon Disaster Aid Bill that would have provided financial aid to Puerto Rico and the states of Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska , Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio.
Critics of the legislation — which provides funding to recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires, hurricanes and flooding as well as block grants and nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico — cited concerns over its impact on the national debt and its lack of border funding as factors in their decision to vote against the measure.
Read the full story here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.