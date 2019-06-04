Congressman Andy Harris Joins 57 GOP lawmakers to Vote Against Disaster Aid Bill

by

The Hill reported today that Congressman Andy Harris (MD-1) joined 57 other GOP lawmakers in voting against the $19 millon Disaster Aid Bill that would have provided financial aid to Puerto Rico and the states of Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska , Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Ohio.

Critics of the legislation — which provides funding to recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires, hurricanes and flooding as well as block grants and nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico — cited concerns over its impact on the national debt and its lack of border funding as factors in their decision to vote against the measure.

