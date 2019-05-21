Nominate Your Favorite Animal Lover for the Animal Care Shelter

by

The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County is embarking on year two of their fundraising calendar to benefit the homeless animals of Kent County. Year one was successful in raising much needed funds used towards the care of shelter animals.

The format for this year’s calendar affords community members an opportunity to nominate their favorite animal lover for a donation of $10. After the nomination period ends, the voting begins to decide the 12 calendar models. Winners will be photographed with a shelter animal. The calendar will also include educational tips and happy adoption stories, as well as a separate winner for cutest pet.

The nomination period began Friday, May 16th and ends Friday, May 31st at 6:00pm. Nominations can be made online by visiting www.kenthumane.org. For more information email Sandy Appel at sappel@kenthumane.org.