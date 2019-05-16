“Broadway Jukebox” Comes to Chestertown May 30

by

Boston-based Brown Box Theatre Project will bring its popular musical cabaret Broadway Jukebox Revolution to downtown Chestertown on Thursday evening, May 30, starting at 7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District and Main Street Chestertown, the FREE concert will be held outdoors in the 200 block of High Street, weather permitting. (In case of rain, the show moves inside the Garfield Center for the Arts.) Upon arriving, audience members can vote for the songs they want to hear. The show begins at 7:30. Some seating will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own comfortable chairs. Beer, wine, sodas and snacks will be offered for sale.

With a list of 30 songs to choose from, each Broadway Jukebox performance is unique based on the choices made by that night’s audience. People can vote for their top choices based on five categories: “Classics,” “Contemporary Musicals,” “Animation,” “Diva,” and “Written by Rockers.” Brown Box then curates that night’s show on the spot in this interactive, family-friendly evening.

A Delmarva native, Brown Box Artistic Director Kyler Taustin is dedicated to making theatrical experiences more accessible for residents of the Eastern Shore. The Broadway Jukebox: Revolution will visit locations throughout New England and Delmarva as part of a four-week tour from May 11-June 2, 2019. This is Brown Box Theatre’s first appearance in Chestertown.

The Broadway Jukebox: Revolution is directed by Taustin, with musical director and pianist Liz Kantor and choreographer Scott Caron. It features singing performances by Xavier Alexander Durden, Lovuyo Neo Gcabo, Carly Grayson, Lisa Joyce, and Cam Torres. In addition to Kantor, band members are Tre Espinoza on guitar, and Daniel Santiago on percussion.

Funding for this free event is provided in part by the Maryland State Arts Council and locally by Main Street Chestertown and the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District. For more information, please visit brownboxtheater.org or mainstreetchestertown.org.