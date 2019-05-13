The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble Offers “Elements of Nature” on May 19

by

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble concludes its 2018-2019 season with a Sunday, May 19, concert entitled “Elements of Nature.” Music Director Charles Thai will conduct this free, hour-long band concert at 4 p.m. in Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Cross and High streets in downtown Chestertown. The church is handicapped-accessible, via the ramp and automatic doors on the courthouse-green side of the building.

“Among the Clouds” by Brian Balmages, “With Every Sunrise” by Robert Sheldon, and “Rain” by Brian Balmages capture the essence of natural events. “Keeper of the Fire” and “Raiders of the High Seas” both by Erik Morales, “Appalachian Tapestry” arranged by Douglas E. Wagner, and “By the Rivers of Babylon” by Ed Huckeby deal with human interaction with nature. Lastly, “My Neighbor Totoro” by Joe Hisaishi contains themes of supernatural creatures from the cult Japanese animated film of the same name.

The Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble is an all-ages community concert band. It was formed in 2001 to offer area wind and percussion musicians the opportunity to continue or return to the pleasures of playing quality music in a large ensemble. New members are always welcome, without audition, fee, or section limits.

Rehearsals for next season will begin in early September. They start promptly at 7:00 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. in the Washington College band room in Gibson Center for the Arts. For further information, call 410-778-2829, email to ESWEemail@yahoo.com, or go to https:facebook.com/EasternShoreWindEnsemble. The ensemble is supported by community contributors and the Kent County Arts Council.