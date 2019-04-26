Where the Wild Things Are is THIS WEEKEND ONLY

by

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Garfield Center for the Arts production of Where the Wild Things Are will only be running from April 26-28. We would like to encourage the community to plan on attending one of the three performances, on Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. If you have purchased tickets for the May 3-5 or 10-12, they can be transferred to any of the dates this weekend by calling the box office at 410-810-2060. If you are unable to transfer your purchased tickets, we will gladly issue a refund. Please contact Tess Hogans at thogans@garfieldcenter.org to secure your refund.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the cast and crew of Where the Wild Things Are for their months of hard work and dedication to this show. Thank you to Bee Betley for her leadership and vision for this show, and to her crew; Kirby Powell, Sam Clabaugh and Seth Betley. Thank you to our actors; Lydia Sensenig, Sarah Lyle, Izzie Southworth, Paul Cambardella, John Mann, Georgia Rickloff, Mike Heffron, Phebe Wood, Zac Ryan, Aaron Sensenig, Zuzu Kusmider and Alden Swanson. Thank you to the stage crew; Fantaye Kehm, Pheobe Kelly, Kaya Ricketts, Orion McCluskey and M. Campbell. Thank you to Nic Carter and Butch Clark for their technical work. Thank you to our sponsors Aztec Environmental and Kaleidoscope Children’s Art Studio.

It takes a lot to put on a production in a small community theater and when it comes together it can showcase the best of us as a community of artists. I hope to see you this weekend for Where the Wild Things Are, to reflect on the fragility of identity and the strength that can blossom from that reflection. Tickets are available by calling 410-810-2060, online at www.garfieldcenter.org or in person at the box office at 210 High Street.