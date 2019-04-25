Chesapeake Bay Herb Society Program on Native Edibles/Herbs

by

Mikaela Boley, the Agent Associate in Talbot County for Urban Horticulture and coordinator of the Master Gardener volunteer program, will speak on native edibles/herbs on May 9th at 6:00pm at the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society monthly meeting. The meeting and program will be held at the Parish Hall, Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton.

Mikaela has a degree in Environmental Horticulture and Applied Entomology, and has worked for University of Maryland Extension since 2012. She shares a keen passion for native plants of the coastal plain and wild edibles.

The Herb Society was formed in 2002 to share knowledge of herbs with the local Eastern Shore community. It is a non-profit organization which welcomes guests to share in the joys of cultivating, harvesting and using herbs. For more information call 410-310-8437.