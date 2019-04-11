Celebrate Earth Day! Saturday April 20th

by

All are invited to celebrate our planet and sustainability at the 9th Annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Chestertown’s Memorial Plaza, Saturday, April 20, from 9 am to 1 pm.

This family friendly event, co-sponsored by the Town of Chestertown, ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society, features an array of eco-friendly goods, services, solar energy contractors, energy auditors, and conservation organizations. Learn about growing local foods, native plants, and living more sustainably with the environment.

Free and convenient! Recycle your batteries, CFL and fluorescent bulbs courtesy of Hanleyman Services.

Infinity Recycling returns with their popular “guess the weight” bales of crushed cans, plastic bottles and paper. Gift certificates will be awarded to those guessing the closest weight.

In addition, RiverArts and the Kent County Arts Council are sponsoring a Recycled Art Contest open to all ages as part of the annual Earth Day celebration. Media used must be composed of a minimum of 50% recycled materials; the bulk of the material used must be material that would be discarded were it not repurposed. Each artist may submit up to four pieces, executed in any medium. Visit chestertownriverarts,org and click on KidSPOT for more info, or call 410 778 6300.

Judging and prizes will be awarded at the festival. Applications are available at Chestertown Town Hall or at RiverArts, 215 High Street, Suite 106, in the breezeway in downtown Chestertown, or call 410 778 6300. They must be received no later than April 16.

Other family friendly activities include face painting, a bounce house and live music. The Mt. Olive Church will have fried fish, shrimp and other festival food, or grab something to eat at the farmers’ market or one of the locally run downtown cafes and restaurants.

The fun continues at the Bluegrass Block Party, noon to 3 pm on High Street!

For information on sponsoring the event or vendor participation, please call Jon at 410 708 8951 or Andy at 443 480 1987.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery. ArtsAlive Education Center 200 High St., the Clay Studio, 204 High St.