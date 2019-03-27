Gunston’s Model UN Team Competes in NYC

by

Gunston’s Model United Nations Club attended the National High School Model United Nations Conference in New York City in the beginning of March. Gunston students Nick Lee, Sam Umidi, Drew Seaman, Nick Kellogg, Areopl Bai, Andrew Amygdalos, Henry Shifrin, Peter Sharpless, Lydia Davis, and Colin Lang were led by faculty advisors Michael McFarland and Kellee Webb.

Over 1,300 high school students from across the country and around the world attended this four day exercise in diplomacy and international affairs. The final meeting took place at the United Nations building in the General Assembly Hall which has seen many historical moments over the past seventy years.

At Model UN conferences, students participate in simulations of United Nations sessions, debating, negotiating, caucusing, drafting, and voting on resolutions that address world problems. Gunston students represented Denmark in debates on major issues facing the world today, including international cybersecurity, terrorism, child soldiers, and the status of indigenous communities. In their committees, students worked to pass resolutions to address these issues in the same way the United Nations does today.