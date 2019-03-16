Unitarians to Learn How to “Learn from the Journey”

by

On Sunday, Mar 17, at 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will deliver a sermon titled “Learning from the Journey” to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Has your life ever included a transformative journey? Was it physical travel, or maybe a lifestyle change? When on a pilgrimage we intentionally leave ordinary patterns of life with a destination in mind. At this service with Rev. Sue Browning we’ll reflect on the ways we are changed as we move toward our destination and further changed in our return to the ordinary.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and youth and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are welcome! Call 410-778-3440 for more information.