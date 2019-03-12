WC-ALL Spring Trip to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

by

WC-ALL has planned an exciting spring trip to the world-class Philadelphia Museum of Art on Tuesday, April 9. Founded during the nation’s first centennial in 1876 as a museum of decorative arts, the PMA’s current building, in the form of three linked Greek temples, opened in 1928. It is well known for its impressive holdings in Renaissance, American, Impressionist, and Modern art.

Participants on the trip will have an hour-long guided introductory Highlights Tour of the Museum and will also have access to the nearby Rodin Museum, the Perelman Building, and the Sculpture Garden. The Rodin Museum houses one of the most comprehensive collections of Rodin’s work outside of Paris, and the Perelman Building features galleries dedicated to modern and contemporary design, prints, drawings, photographs, costumes, and textiles. Lunch is on your own to allow participants maximum flexibility in determining how they wish to spend time after the guided tour. Food is available in the Museum’s cafeteria, its restaurant, Stir, or at one of the eateries located along nearby Fairmount Avenue.

The trip is open to WC-ALL members as well as non-members for $70, which includes bus transportation, driver tip, admission cost for the guided tour and access to the Rodin Museum and Perelman Building. A restroom-equipped bus will depart from Redner’s parking lot at 8:00 a.m. (7:45 boarding), and depart from Philadelphia at 3:00 p.m. The bus, museum, garden, and annexes are all ADA-compliant and wheelchair accessible.

To reserve a place on the trip, please send a check to WC-ALL at 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD. 21620 by Tuesday, March 26. Include name, phone, and email for those planning to attend. Please contact WC-ALL at 410-778-7221 with any questions.