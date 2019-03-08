“A Flea in Her Ear” Cast at Church Hill Theatre

by

Director Toph Wallace has selected the cast for A Flea in Her Ear, in production at Church Hill Theatre between March 29 and April 14. The play, a French farce written by Georges Feydeau and adapted by the comedic talent of David Ives.

The play is set around the turn of the 20th century in Paris and tells the story of Raymonde Chandebise who suspects her husband, Victor of being unfaithful. To catch him, Raymonde’s best friend Lucienne suggests arranging a rendezvous with an imaginary secret admirer at the Frisky Puss Hotel, and then catching him when he meets her. Of course, the plan goes awry with a host of characters running around and confusing everything and everyone. Mistaken identities, jealousy, and more will put the audience in stiches.

Wallace has assembled a talented cast to tackle this riotous comedy. Raymonde and her husband Victor are played by Hester Sachse and Brad Chaires (Chaires has a double role as Monsieur Chandebise and Poche the Frisky Puss Hotel’s porter). Natalie Lane and Howard Mesick take on the roles of Lucienne and her husband Don Carlos Homenides de Histangua. Tournel, best friend to Chandebise, and a bit of a rake, is played by Dan Guidice. Robbie Spray takes on the role of Camille, nephew to Victor, while Minnie Maloney plays Raymonde’s flirtatious maid Antoinette, and Michael Moore is her jealous husband, the Chandebise valet, Etienne. Doctor Finache, a somewhat suspect medical expert is played by Bryan Zajchowski. At the Frisky Puss, we meet Faraillon the hotel’s owner, and his wife played by Herb Ziegler and Mary Zober. Their maid Eugenie is played by Shannon Whitaker. Steve Atkinson and Troy Strootman take on the roles of a rheumatic drunkard and confused Englishman respectively.

A Flea in He Ear is set to be a fantastic event on the Church Hill stage. With two settings, a talented cast, and a hilarious script, this show is sure to entertain.

The production team includes Stage Manager, Michelle Christopher; Producer, Sylvia Maloney; Costumer, Juanita Wieczoreck; Set Designer, Shelagh Grasso; Set Construction Carmen Grasso and Tom Rhodes; Lighting Designer, Nic Carter; Photographer Genevieve Croker.

A Flea in Her Ear opens at Church Hill Theatre on March 29, 2019, and runs through April 14, with performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for members and $10 for students, with special prices for groups of ten or more. CHT offers 2 for the price of 1 tickets on opening night, Friday, March 29, to those who reserve by phone. Reservations can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org