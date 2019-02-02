Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners Announce Lecture Series

by

As we settle into the dog days of winter, gardener’s day dream about warmer weather filled sunny days spent in the garden getting their hands dirty. In our heads we take inventory of what plants will be planted, which plants need to be moved, what bulbs will be planted, and seed catalogs that haven’t arrived. On the snowiest days of winter we snuggle down with seed catalogs and we make our lists of which varieties to order for the upcoming growing season. Margaret Atwood once said that “In the Spring, at the end of the day, you smell like dirt.” In preparation for warmer days and dirty hands,attend one of many Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Lecture Series. All classes are free and open to the public and offer hands on learning.

Join us at the Galilee Lutheran Church (1934 Harbor Drive Chester, MD) on:

• Thursday, February 7th on Starting Seeds at 7 PM

• Thursday, March 7th on Composting at 7 PM

• Thursday, April 4th on Container Gardening at 7 PM

Join us at the Queen Anne’s Government Building (110 Vincit St Centreville, MD in Meeting Room 1) on:

• Wednesday, February 20th on Growing Lavender at 9:30 AM

• Wednesday, March 20th on Natural Lands Project at 9:30 AM

• Wednesday, April 17th on Tick in Maryland at 9:30 AM

• Wednesday, May 15th on Hazardous Household Products at 9:30 AM

For more information call or email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or rjrhodes@umd.edu . For further information on the Master Gardener Program or other environmentally sound practices, please visit www.extension.umd.edu/queen-annes-county or see us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners

