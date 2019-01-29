Valentine’s Day Jazz: Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Trio

by

Jazz on the Chesapeake’s first concert of 2019 features rising jazz star Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Trio at 8 p.m. Thursday, February 14, at the Academy Arts Museum in Easton.

Described by Downbeat Magazine as a vocalist with a “soulful inflection and remarkable, Fitzgerald-esque scat prowess,” Thurman is currently touring with Wynton Marsalis and the renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. She’ll be taking a break from the tour for her Valentine’s Day performance.

And her incredible vocal abilities aren’t where the talent stops. Thurman has mastered the saxophone, too, prompting All About Jazz to refer to her as a “first class saxophonist that blows the proverbial roof off the place.”

She’s been charming audiences around the world with her impeccable sound and captivating artistry. Drawing comparisons with her remarkable vocal virtuosity to Ella Fitzgerald and Betty Carter, Thurman also garners likeness to tenor greats Joe Henderson and Dexter Gordon for her lush, rich sound on the saxophone. It’s unsurprising that she’s recognized as one of the leading women of today’s jazz scene.

“We are extremely lucky to be able to present this amazing, young, world-class jazz talent to our Chesapeake community,” said Easton resident Hugh Panero, founder and former CEO of XM Satellite Radio.

Panero, who’s helping to produce the show, calls Thurman a triple threat. “She is charming, plays a mean saxophone and is a fabulous singer,” he said.

Thurman was a recipient of the Martin E. Segal Lincoln Center 2015 Award for Outstanding Young Artists and a runner up in the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition. She was also a two-time winner of the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Award.

As Jazz on the Chesapeake gears up to celebrate its 10th year, founder Al Sikes couldn’t imagine a better artist to launch its 2019 performance schedule. “It is particularly gratifying to have Camille Thurman kick-off what is a momentous year for our organization,” he said.“We will follow-up our Valentine’s Day concert with Sammy Miller and The Congregation on Memorial Day weekend and we are deep in planning for yet another outstanding Monty Alexander Jazz Festival on Labor Day weekend.”

This performance is presented by Jazz on the Chesapeake, a program of Chesapeake Music. Tickets are $48. Doors open at 7:35 pm; show starts at 8:00 pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Jazzonthechesapeake.com or call 410-819-0380.