Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore seeks Nominations for Annual Award

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is accepting nominations through February 20th for the 2019 Women & Girls Fund Award. The award will be presented at the Fund’s 17th Annual Grants & Awards Luncheon on April 29th, at The Milestone Event Center in Easton. Established in 2004, the Women & Girls Fund Award honors a community member from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, or Talbot County, who has made outstanding professional or personal contributions towards addressing the needs of local women and girls. Candidates for the award should have demonstrated leadership, vision, integrity, compassion, cooperation and generosity of time and talent in their efforts to improve the lives and opportunities of women and girls.

The Fund’s Award last year went to Susan Stockman of St. Michaels, who is known across the Mid-Shore for her creative jewelry and vibrant mosaic murals. In addition to the collaborative art workshops she’s presented to countless students and groups for more than twenty-five years, Susan is personally committed to providing compassion and care to friends and strangers in need. Her dedication, integrity, and generosity in improving the lives and opportunities of women, girls, and families is the hallmark of this award.

The late Lois Duffey of Centreville and Chestertown was the recipient of the first award. In succeeding years, the Women & Girls Fund has honored: the late Harriet Critchlow; Sandra King; Dr. Maria Boria; Sister Patricia Gamgort, OSB; Tracy Davenport; Sandra Redd; Sara Jane Davidson; The Hon. Karen Murphy Jensen; the 5 founders of For All Seasons; Mary Lou McAllister; Diana Mautz; Kathy Weaver; and, Ellen Rajacich.

Nomination forms are available for download from the Women & Girls Fund Award website: www.womenandgirlsfund.org. For further information, call 410-770-8347.