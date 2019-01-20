Upcoming CEU Course Uses Expressive Arts in Addiction Treatment

by

Addiction is a multi-faceted problem needing a multi-faceted solution. No community is untouched by addiction and the heartbreak it brings.

On February 19th, a training in “Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Arts Therapy” will be given by Melissa Stuebing, MA, CAC-AD at Hope Fellowship 892 Washington Ave, Chestertown, MD 21620. This training is intended for mental health, addiction and peer support counselors and is endorsed by Maryland Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists for 6 CEUs. It explores a group counseling curriculum that guides clients through the 12 Steps of addiction recovery using therapeutic metaphors of music, art, games, dance, drama and horticulture. The “Literacy-Free 12 Step Expressive Arts Therapy” curriculum was designed for people with co-occurring substance use & mental health disorders. Another benefit is that it also engages people who are non-literate and learning disabled.

“My favorite part of the training was its experiential nature and enthusiasm. It expanded my perception regarding how reaching difficult clients can be better served by utilizing outside of the normal box interventions”, says Michael Anderton CAC-AD of Somerset County Health Department.

The curriculum has been used in outpatient, inpatient and informal settings and has been the subject of 4 clinical studies and also is in use internationally as it is endorsed by Zambia’s Ministry of Health. It has been found to produce statistically significant results with greater participant engagement, feelings of hopefulness, as well as much higher completion rates, lower drop-out rates and enrollment in follow up services than non-participants.

To register, go to CoLaborers.com/ExpressiveArts

“Each part of the curriculum is so unique. It was amazing to look at something I am already familiar with from a new perspective”, shared Chris Osment of Somerset County Health Department.