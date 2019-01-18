Kent School Students Compete in School Level National Geography Bee

by

Last January 11, Kent School students in grades four through eight competed in the 2019 school-level National Geographic Geography Bee. Lennox Franks, a sixth grade, student won the school-level competition and a chance to compete in the Maryland State Bee.This is the first time Lennox has made it to the finals of the school-level Bee. Fifth grade student, Lia Schutwas the runner-up this year. After several rounds in the school Bee, Lennox and Lia emerged as the finalists and the two battled through several tie-breaker rounds with questions about South America, Central America and Asia.

Two students qualified in preliminary rounds completed in fourth through eighth grade earlier this month. Finalists were: Peri Overton and Tyler Dunlap (4th grade) Alternate, Oliver Morris competed in place of Peri since she was not able to attend, Harrison Laveryand Lia Schut (5th grade), Lennox Franks and Gavin Larrimore (6th grade), Allie Butler and Eddie Gillespie (7th grade), and Kolby Brice and Aiden Lafferty (8th grade.)

Patrick Pearce, Middle School History and Geography teacher at Kent School coordinated the Bee this year. “I am grateful to my colleagues and special guests for helping to coordinate and judge the 2019 Geo Bee. I am proud of all of the students who competed last Friday. In her next step of the competition, Lennox will take a written test to see if she qualifies to move on to the Maryland State level.”

According to the National Geographic Bee web page, “Each year, thousands of schools in the U.S. participate in the National Geographic Bee using materials prepared by the National Geographic Society. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in the classrooms and spark student interest in the subject and increase public awareness about geography.”Pearce continued, “The National Geographic Bee fits seamlessly with Kent School’s commitment to history and global studies. Our students learn about the world and different habitats in Kindergarten. Global Studies continues in third grade and is woven through the middle school history curriculum in grades five through eight as the students explore American History and our connection with countries around the globe.”

