Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast at Rock Hall Fire Hall

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast will be held Monday, January 21, 2019, at the Rock Hall Fire Hall. Chester Valley Ministers Association (CVMA) with support from Kent County Arts Council sponsors this yearly celebration of the life and work of Dr. King. This gathering includes the presentation of the Humanitarian Awards, the Vincent Hynson youth awards, poetry by Robert Earl Price, and music by Kent County High School Jazz Ensemble, The Gospel Shepherds, and Chester River Chorale Chamber Singers. This year’s keynote speaker is William W. Davis, Jr. Cecil County Circuit Court Judge, who holds the distinction of being Cecil County’s first elected African American Judge.

In honor of the memory of Vincent Hynson, who passed away in 2004, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee and Kent County Arts Council recognize three Kent County Middle School students who exemplify the values and actions practiced by Vincent Hynson who was a beloved school teacher, pastor, community activist, and friend to many.

Teachers and administrators have selected three such students:

6th Grader Krishita Dusia lives in the Galena area and is a fine student whose favorite subject is math. She is active in Band, and loves archery.

Ariel Purnell is a 7th grader whose favorite subjects are math and social studies. Her after-school activities include being basketball manager.

The 8th Grade awardee is Ryland Bartley. A resident of Worton, Ryland loves sports, reading and math.

Also being presented at the January 21st Breakfast are the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards which are given for significant contributions to the quality of life in Kent County. The youth award will be presented to Taiyana Goldsborough, a senior at Kent County High School. She is active in sports and science with plans to attend college with a commitment to play lacrosse, and major in meteorology. She is involved in many community projects and is an officer in student government and the Minority Scholars Program.

The Humanitarian Award goes to Naomi Blackshire who is well known throughout Kent County for her concern and care of her friends, neighbors, and the residents throughout the Community.

Tickets, $15, can be purchased from CVMA members, or at the door. Breakfast starts at 7:00 am, with the program beginning at 8:00 am.

